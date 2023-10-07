Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Week 5 Player of the Week: Rod Jackson

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Houston Academy’s Rod Jackson had a huge week against the Abbeville Yellowjackets to earn him Week 5 Player of the Week honors.

Jackson had two interceptions one of which went for a touchdown. He pulled off the trifecta scoring a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old...
Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list
Ashleigh Ableman and Howard Anderson Dale County Sheriff's Office booking photos
Ariton couple burns child with blowtorch: DCSO
Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween
Law enforcement leaders and school officials reassured parents on Wednesday following the...
Pike County increases school security after teen murder arrest, threats toward others

Latest News

Fans tackle Rehobeth's big blue burger.
Friday Night Foodies: Rehobeth’s big blue burgers
Who showed true sportsmanship? Who had the crowd really going?
(Week 6) FNF Team of the Night
You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this.
(Week 6) FNF Play of the Night
Who deserves those bragging rights around campus? Who seriously owned the turf?
(Week 6) FNF Player of the Night