Week 5 Player of the Week: Rod Jackson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Houston Academy’s Rod Jackson had a huge week against the Abbeville Yellowjackets to earn him Week 5 Player of the Week honors.

Jackson had two interceptions one of which went for a touchdown. He pulled off the trifecta scoring a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams.

