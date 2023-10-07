Wiregrass Gives Back
Vivian B. Adams School to host 37th annual Claybank 5k walk and run

This year's event is being held with heavy hearts after the passing of Mrs. Dorothy Adams, also known as Mrs. Dot, earlier this week.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Vivian B. Adams will host their annual Claybank 5k Walk and Run on Saturday, October 6th. The run supports its mission of serving those with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s run will be held with heavy hearts after the passing of Mrs. Dorothy Adams early this week.

Also known as “Mrs. Dot” she was one of the people instrumental in the school’s founding and served on the school board for many years.

“She was very instrumental in seeing that our services were in place and that we were available to people who needed them,” Susan Owens with the school said about Mrs. Adams adding that she dedicated her life to meeting the needs of those with disabilities.

One group in need of financial support is those who attend the school on scholarship. Those students are adults who usually are wait-listed and often underserved, according to Owens.

“In many ways, this group is forgotten. Particularly those who do not qualify to get a waiver as quickly for services as others do,” Owens said, which is why the run is dedicated to them and to raise awareness.

The run which has been hosted for nearly 3 decades will take place at will start at Ed Lisenby Lake in Ozark starting at 8 A.M.

