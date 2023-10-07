Teen charged with murdering brother to remain locked up

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Pike County judge ordered a 14-year-old charged with murdering his brother and who authorities believe would have killed others will remain locked up in a juvenile detention center.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas confirmed the ruling but could provide no additional information, citing Alabama juvenile privacy laws.

While the ruling is not surprising, it does reassure those who feared the student whose “hit list” was found inside his book bag after the murder.

The publicly unnamed victim was discovered on his family’s farm about 10 miles north of Brundidge, Thomas said a statement earlier this week.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” Thomas said.

He and Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox praised the student who reported the murder which been shared with him by the suspect.

“If something does not seem right, or something you see indicates that someone may be about to do something. evil or criminal, to please say something,” Tarbox said, “Your report to law enforcement could save lives.”

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -

A Pike County judge ordered a 14-year-old charged with murdering his brother, who authorities believe would have killed others, to remain locked up in a juvenile detention center.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas confirmed the ruling but could provide no additional information, citing Alabama juvenile privacy laws.

While the ruling is not surprising, it does reassure those who feared the student whose “hit list” was found inside his book bag after a classmate went to a teacher after learning the teen had killed his brother.

The publicly unnamed victim was discovered on his family’s farm about 10 miles north of Brundidge.

Investigators said he planned to kill others, including other family members.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” Thomas said.

He and Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox praised the student for reporting the crime, which had been shared with him by the suspect, who Thomas said confessed.

Additional: 14-year-old Dothan boy will face murder charges as adult

“If something does not seem right, or something you see indicates that someone may be about to do something evil or criminal, to please say something,” Tarbox said, “Your report to law enforcement could save lives.”

Tarbox could ask that a judge order the juvenile tried as an adult, but he told News4 there is a process.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.