Slocomb @ Dale County | 2023 Week 6

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Red Tops and Warriors battle it out in 4A-Region 2 play looking for their second wins of the year and their first wins in region play. Can all-time series leading Slocomb earn victory on the road, or will Dale County break their five-game losing slid to kick get some needed momentum for the remainder of the second half of the regular season?

FINAL SCORE: Dale County 60 - Slocomb 30

