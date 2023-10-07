Providence Christian @ Northside Methodist | 2023 Week 6

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a battle of the Dothan private schools and 3A-Region 2 foes, as the Eagles face off with the Knights. Can Providence Christian remain undefeated in region play and the all-time series, or will Northside Methodist get to .500 overall on the year with the upset win?

FINAL SCORE: Providence Christian 19 - Northside Methodist 10

