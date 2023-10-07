New Brockton @ Pike County | 2023 Week 6

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s homecoming night for the Bulldogs as they welcome in the Gamecocks for 3A-Region 2 play. Can Pike County shake off a tough last week for the school, or will New Brockton spoil the party to break a three-game losing skid?

FINAL SCORE: Pike County 35 - New Brockton 21

