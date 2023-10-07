Man murdered in downtown Dothan: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man walking to his car from a downtown Dothan nightclub was fatally shot early Saturday.

Dothan Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Jaquez Octavious Hill of Midland City, shot in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Investigators said he was shot several times at 3:12 a.m. by unknown assailants.

“The Dothan Police Department ask that anyone with information related to this incident to please contact us at 615-3000,” DPD said in a plea.

