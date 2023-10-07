Man murdered in downtown Dothan: Police
Investigators say he was shot several times Saturday by unknown assailants.
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man walking to his car from a downtown Dothan nightclub was fatally shot early Saturday.
Dothan Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Jaquez Octavious Hill of Midland City, shot in the 100 block of West Main Street.
Investigators said he was shot several times at 3:12 a.m. by unknown assailants.
“The Dothan Police Department ask that anyone with information related to this incident to please contact us at 615-3000,” DPD said in a plea.
