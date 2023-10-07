Greenville @ Headland | 2023 Week 6

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - After an interesting Week 5 on the road, the Rams return home for 5A-Region 2 play in a clash with the Tigers. Can Headland repeat off the winning performance from last year to get to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in region play, or will Greenville finally get their first region win of the season in a series they had won 4 straight in prior to last year?

FINAL SCORE: Headland 36 - Greenville 12

