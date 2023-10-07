Eufaula @ Carroll (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 6

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The two teams leading the way in 5A-Region 2 battle it, as the Tigers and Eagles look to earn crucial momentum in their paths to a region championship. Will Carroll lock in victory at home, or will Eufaula win their 51st game in the all-time series and return home leading the way?

FINAL SCORE: Eufaula 38 - Carroll 37

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.