Enterprise @ Prattville | 2023 Week 6

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats look to stay in the hunt at the top of 7A-Region 2 as they travel to take on the Lions. Can Enterprise get to 6-1 to set up a big time matchup next week against Dothan, or will Prattville spoil the party with a major upset?

FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 49 - Prattville 17

