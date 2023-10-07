Enterprise @ Prattville | 2023 Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats look to stay in the hunt at the top of 7A-Region 2 as they travel to take on the Lions. Can Enterprise get to 6-1 to set up a big time matchup next week against Dothan, or will Prattville spoil the party with a major upset?
FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 49 - Prattville 17
