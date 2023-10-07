Dothan @ Central Phenix City | 2023 Week 6

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A battle of the best in Class 7A on the grounds of Garrett-Harrison Stadium, as the Wolves travel to take on the Red Devils. Will Dothan make their double overtime loss to Auburn a distant memory and knot things up at the top of Region 2, or will Central Phenix City stay undefeated on the year and remain solidly at the top as they seek their third straight region crown?

FINAL SCORE: Central Phenix City 48 - Dothan 14

