Daleville @ Ashford | 2023 Week 6

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Warhawks and Yellow Jackets clash as both look for momentum in 3A-Region 2. Will Daleville or Ashford ride off the energy of Week 5 wins to grab a crucial region victory in the second half of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Ashford 50 - Daleville 44

