Charles Henderson @ Rehobeth | 2023 Week 6

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - The Trojans take the trip down to Houston County for a 5A-Region 2 clash with the Rebels. Can Charles Henderson continue their dominance in the series and win their 16th of the 18 all-time games between the schools, or will Rehobeth break through at home for their first region win of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Rehobeth 30 - Charles Henderson 27

