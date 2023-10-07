Brantley @ Georgiana | 2023 Week 6

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Bulldogs travel to Georgiana to take on the red-hot Panthers in 1A-Region 2 action. Can Brantley bounce back from last week’s lopsided loss, or will Georgiana get to a sixth straight win?

FINAL SCORE: Georgiana 26 - Brantley 0

