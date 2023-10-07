Ariton @ Cottonwood | 2023 Week 6

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The resurging Purple Cats return to 2A-Region 2 play as they travel to take on the undefeated, region leading Bears. Will Ariton take their win streak to three and fully insert themselves into the region championship conversation, or will Cottonwood earn their first win over the Purple Cats since 2014 to keep the goose egg in the loss column?

FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 43 - Ariton 7

