Andalusia @ Geneva | 2023 Week 6

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - It will be far from an easy task for the Panthers looking to defend the home turf, as they welcome in the undefeated Bulldogs for 4A-Region 2 action. Will Andalusia handle business to get to 7-0, or will Geneva shock the defending 4A State Champions?

FINAL SCORE: Andalusia 40 - Geneva 13

