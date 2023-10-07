Andalusia @ Geneva | 2023 Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - It will be far from an easy task for the Panthers looking to defend the home turf, as they welcome in the undefeated Bulldogs for 4A-Region 2 action. Will Andalusia handle business to get to 7-0, or will Geneva shock the defending 4A State Champions?
FINAL SCORE: Andalusia 40 - Geneva 13
