Abbeville Christian @ Chambers Academy | 2023 Week 6

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVY) - After earning their first win of the year last week, the Generals travel to LaFayette to battle the Rebels in region play. Will Abbeville Christian get their first win streak of the year, or will Chambers Academy add to their 5 game winning run?

FINAL SCORE: Chambers Academy 64 - Abbeville Christian 0

