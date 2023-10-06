Wiregrass Gives Back
Zion Chapel @ G.W. Long | 2023 Week 6

The boys from Skipperville win the Rebel Rumble and their 5th straight game of the season to remain unbeaten in 2A-Region 2, G.W. Long 36-20 over Zion Chapel.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Thursday night Rebel Rumble in 2A-Region 2 taking place in Skipperville. Can Zion Chapel build momentum off their non-region victory in Week 5 and get to .500 in region play, or will G.W. Long remain undefeated and at the top of the region with their fifth straight win of the year?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long 36 - Zion Chapel 20

