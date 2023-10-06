WATCH: Carroll, Eufaula clash to claim top spot in 5A-Region 2

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - We’ve officially entered the second half of the 2023 regular season and region play is more important than ever for every team across the state of Alabama. One of those crucial matchups taking place in Week 6 will determine who currently leads the way in 5A-Region 2, as the Carroll Eagles host the Eufaula Tigers.

This matchup between the Eagles and Tigers is the 77th all-time meeting between the two schools, a series dating all the way back to 1924. Both all-time and recent history favor Eufaula in the series, with the Tigers winning the last three matchups between the schools as well as holding a 50-24-2 overall record over Carroll.

The Eagles’ last wins over Eufaula came in 2016 (41-30), and 2017 (35-23), those wins breaking up a then 13-game win streak in the series for the Tigers from 1999 through 2013.

Entering the Week 6 home contest, Carroll holds a 3-2 record on the season and 2-0 in region play, sitting at the top of the standings alongside the Tigers. After a tough Week 0 loss to Dothan (59-14), the Eagles won 3 straight over Dale County (62-30) and region foes Rehobeth (27-14) and Charles Henderson (34-24), with that momentum unfortunately stopped in a border war battle with Navarre (FL) in Week 4 as they lost 49-28.

Coming off a Week 5 bye, Carroll will look to claim their undisputed spot right now at the peak of the 5A-Region 2 battle, as the Eagles are trying to push for their first region crown since 2017.

Eufaula’s season mirrors Carroll’s in a lot of ways, losing to the other 7A Wiregrass powerhouse in Enterprise in Week 0 (63-14) before a three game win streak over Stanhope Elmore (27-23) and region rivals Headland (56-14) and Greenville (45-13) led into a Week 4 non-region defeat to Pike Road (48-30). The difference for the Tigers is they made up for it by playing in Week 5 and earning a 46-32 win over Pell City.

The Tigers will look to use the momentum off the win over the 6A Panthers on the road tonight in Ozark, as Eufaula is looking to push towards breaking their own region championship drought, with their last region crown coming in 2010.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Tigers and Eagles is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Carroll vs Eufaula | 10/6/23 (WTVY)

