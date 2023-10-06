Southeast AlabamaWorks working to help people improve in job seeking

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Most counties in Alabama are considered rural. When it comes to poverty, the state sits in the top ten in the nation, according to the World Population Review.

Southeast AlabamaWorks is on a mission to get more people in the area into the workforce. They partner with different businesses and industries, with the goal that by working together, they are hiring more qualified people and giving a starting point opportunity for those looking for a job.

On their website, you can click on job search and search for jobs by county. Katie Thomas, the executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks, said this is the only regional job search tool that exists in the state of Alabama.

When it comes to the state workforce in the southeast region, 44% of 16-65-year-olds in the state are not working. This excludes the military and entrepreneurs.

“That’s the number of ages from people 16-65 who are actually going in and clocking into a 40-hour job every week. And that number is 53.6%,” Katie Thomas said.

Thomas said going back to school may benefit others depending on what kind of career you are looking for. There are other options you can take to pursue your career.

“There could be a different kind of college to suit every kind of learner out here. A four-year university may be good for one person, or a two-year short-term certificate might be good for someone else. So, there are a lot of different options when it comes to higher education,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the more you show employers how reliable you are, the more you have a better chance of moving up.

“So even if you are sweeping floors at a factory, be the best floor sweeper they have ever seen. You know, put full effort in whatever you’re doing, and that’s how you get noticed in the workforce and that’s how you move up and climb your way out of your current position,” Thomas said.

In addition to assisting adults, Southeast AlabamaWorks is also getting high school students career-ready through its WOW event. This hands-on career fair is happening in January and February. More than 4,000 students in ten different counties will go to different stations and learn about different careers.

