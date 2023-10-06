Wiregrass Gives Back
Something “fishy” going on: 25th Annual Youth Fishing Day

By Cailey Wright
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pack up your tackle box and pick up your fishing rods because the 25th annual youth fishing day in Dothan is tomorrow.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. at Eastgate pond. Children ages five to 12 will compete to catch the most fish for a chance to win a $100 Academy Sporting Goods gift card.

While parents are allowed to help cast the lines, only the children can reel in the fish. John Milner, the Recreation Program Coordinator, said the goal is to teach the new anglers the craft.

Experienced fishing teams will be there to guide the children. He said it’s also a time to take in the beauty of nature.

“Especially nowadays when people like to be cooped up in their rooms, on their computers or their tablets,” Milner explained. “This is a really neat opportunity for youth to be able to come out, experience the outdoors, get outside, get some fresh air, get a little physical exertion and get one with nature. We don’t get that in today’s society,” he added.

There will be rods and bait at the event, but supplies will be limited. So bringing your own gear is encouraged.

You might want to consider bringing bait for catfish. Milner said the pond is stocked with them.

It is free to participate, and all the kids will get goodie bags.

