Some Light Rain Possible

SYNOPSIS – A couple rounds of light rain have already rolled through the region through the morning, and we’re not entirely done with the rain chances just yet today. Another chance for small, light showers moves through later this afternoon and into the evening. While it’s a welcome sight, it will not help the drought situation much at all. This weekend features cooler temperatures we haven’t seen since early May, then we warm up through next week before what could be our best rain chance we’ve seen in a little while.

TODAY – Partly sunny with a light shower possible in the morning and afternoon. High near 87°. Winds variable at 5 mph. 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a light shower possible. Low near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78°

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 81°

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 53° High: 85°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 88°

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 83° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts, turning NW late. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is bypassing Bermuda this morning and is expected to weaken and become post-tropical by the weekend as it approaches the northeastern United States. A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa this weekend. Early indications are it will quickly turn northward into the open Atlantic.

HIGH FIRE DANGER SATURDAY – Low relative humidity, dry ground, and gusty winds will lead to an elevated fire danger on Saturday. Lack of rain and has already dried out much of the ground, making it much easier for fires to ignite. That dry ground and gusty winds will also make it easier for any fires to spread out of control. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM Saturday for all of our Alabama counties and Okaloosa County in Florida due to the conditions mentioned above. Burning is not advised anywhere in the Wiregrass.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.