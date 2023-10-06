Pike County Schools’ First in Flight and Leadership Academy is producing a new generation of potential pilots

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - With the demand for skilled pilots increasing, one Wiregrass school district is working towards supplying pilots with the First in Flight and Leadership Academy.

The program is a chance for students to earn a pilot license and an associate degree in general education in leadership from Troy University.

The leadership component through Troy is something Pike County Schools’ administration does not take lightly.

“We know that the world needs leaders,” said Jeff McClure, the administrative assistant for Pike County Schools who helped in developing the program.

As for the flight component, in partnership with Sky Warrior, the academy hopes to be part of the solution for a lack of pilots joining the field.

Ninth grade students interested in the program go through an extensive application process before starting the program. As sophomores, students get an introduction to aviation through the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida.

Both the Troy classes and flight training are free for students, which is something the school system prioritized.

So far, 25 students have completed the program. 10 of the students became pilots, with three of them being women.

Senior Emma Hurst is a Goshen High School student who is in the program.

“I never thought aviation was even a possibility for me so I never even gave it a second thought,” Hurst said about her thoughts before the program.

Now, Emma is a month away from earning her private pilot license and starting a career in aviation after graduating. She added that she hopes other girls become inspired to take on jobs in male-dominated fields.

Hurst said, “The idea of knowing that it is possible and that it is achievable is really cool.”

Emma will be the pilot of a flyover happening at her high school football game on Friday night.

