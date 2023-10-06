News4 FNF GOTW: Can Tigers seal region deal with win over Carroll?

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Eufaula’s football program has not lost to Carroll in six years, Friday night they’d like to make it seven plus earn a top spot in the region.

Head coach Jerrel Jernigan would love nothing more than to bring the school it’s first region title in over 10 years. He happened to be part of the teams that won region championships at the school before he played at Troy.

This team has not lost in the region at this point, the only two losses they have came from Enterprise and Pike Road. Coach Jernigan is calling on his entire to clean up the mistakes before they faced what he called a well-coached team.

