Much Cooler This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front Friday night will bring us a few light showers, followed by drier and cooler air for the weekend. Sunday and Monday mornings will dip into the upper 40s, before we rebound later next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few light showers. Low near 63°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Passing high clouds, breezy. High near 81°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 48°.  Winds NNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 47° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 87° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 71° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, brining rain to New England and parts of Southeast Canada this weekend.

