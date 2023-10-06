Much Cooler This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front Friday night will bring us a few light showers, followed by drier and cooler air for the weekend. Sunday and Monday mornings will dip into the upper 40s, before we rebound later next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few light showers. Low near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Passing high clouds, breezy. High near 81°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 48°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 87° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 71° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, brining rain to New England and parts of Southeast Canada this weekend.

