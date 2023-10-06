Wiregrass Gives Back
Johns Chapel A.M.E Church hosts 4th annual free health fair

The church's Break Every Chain Health Ministry event provides an opportunity for anyone in the community with questions on their health to get those answered.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Break Every Chain Health Ministry with Johns Chapel A.M.E Church is gearing up for its 4th annual free health fair. This event is to provide an opportunity for anyone with questions about their health to come out.

A licensed therapist, general dentist, general physician, and members of the Enterprise Fire Department will be there. The fire department will give out CPR lessons and free smoke detectors.

“I think a lot of times people don’t realize it until it’s too late as far as getting help, and sometimes people are too afraid to ask. They might not have the money to ask to make their appointment. So, this way they have the health professions provide this information,” Nichole Nichols with Break Every Chain Health Ministry said.

The health fair is set for Saturday, October 7 at Johns Chapel A.M.E Church in Enterprise starting at 9 a.m.

The Red Cross will also be on location and will be handing out surveys to those who are willing to donate blood, with blood currently in desperate need. If enough people sign up for it, they will come back at another date to draw blood.

