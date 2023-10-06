Wiregrass Gives Back
Ariton couple arrested for burning child with blowtorch

Ashleigh Ableman and Howard Anderson Dale County Sheriff's Office booking photos
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ariton couple was arrested Thursday after allegations that they abused three children.

According to Lieutenant Caroline Jackson with Dale County Sheriff’s Office, the children, all under 12, showed signs of abuse, including an accusation of burns from a blowtorch.

27-year-old Ashleigh Ableman and 53-year-old Howard Anderson have been arrested and charged with one count of Torture/Willfull Abuse of a Child and are being held in the Dale County Jail.

Currently, no bond has been set.

Lieutenant Jackson told News4 that this is an ongoing investigation

