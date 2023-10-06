Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Academy Sports donates $2,000 to Dothan kids ahead of annual fishing day

The kids, who are members of the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, got help from local officers and firefighters to pick the best equipment.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted $2,000 to ten Dothan area kids that are part of the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center.

The money went to helping the kids pick out new fishing gear for the 25th annual Fishing Day event happening this weekend. Officers and firefighters in the community came together to help guide the children on what to buy.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center said this shopping experience opens the children’s eyes and gets them more accustomed to community leaders.

“It was amazing they (Academy) picked the children, and it makes an impact on the children, especially with the police and the fire department being out here today. It kind of bridges the gap and makes kids feel comfortable of being around law enforcement and the fire department,” Arthur Bell, who is on the board of directors of Hawk-Houston, said.

Dothan Leisure Services will host the 25th annual Fishing Day Saturday, October 7 at East Gate Park starting at 9 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old...
Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
Law enforcement leaders and school officials reassured parents on Wednesday following the...
Pike County increases school security after teen murder arrest, threats toward others
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Dothan is the sixth municipality in Alabama to approve the baby boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Dothan

Latest News

The kids, who are members of the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center, got help from local...
Academy Sports gifts $2,000 to Dothan kids ahead of annual Fishing Day
So many people wanted to take part in a prayer vigil scheduled for Friday morning at 10 that...
Pike County community praying for healing after teen murder
Fire stations are always looking for new people to join the team.
No Burn Order issued for Dothan
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends