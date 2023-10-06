Academy Sports donates $2,000 to Dothan kids ahead of annual fishing day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, Academy Sports and Outdoors gifted $2,000 to ten Dothan area kids that are part of the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center.

The money went to helping the kids pick out new fishing gear for the 25th annual Fishing Day event happening this weekend. Officers and firefighters in the community came together to help guide the children on what to buy.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center said this shopping experience opens the children’s eyes and gets them more accustomed to community leaders.

“It was amazing they (Academy) picked the children, and it makes an impact on the children, especially with the police and the fire department being out here today. It kind of bridges the gap and makes kids feel comfortable of being around law enforcement and the fire department,” Arthur Bell, who is on the board of directors of Hawk-Houston, said.

Dothan Leisure Services will host the 25th annual Fishing Day Saturday, October 7 at East Gate Park starting at 9 a.m.

