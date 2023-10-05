Wiregrass Gives Back
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe aimed for Bermuda on Thursday on a path that would eventually take it to Atlantic Canada and eastern New England.

The storm was located 520 miles (835 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Thursday morning. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with forecasters warning of heavy rainfall starting Thursday evening.

Philippe’s center is expected to pass near Bermuda on Friday and then approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone.

Philippe is a large storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its center.

Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday and downed trees and power lines on several islands in the northeast Caribbean, forcing closures of schools, businesses and government offices. The U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday reported major power outages on St. Thomas and St. John, with crews struggling to restore electricity.

Small businesses be wary of common scams
