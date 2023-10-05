Wiregrass Gives Back
Small businesses be wary of common scams

By Cailey Wright
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Scams can impact every business, but small businesses fall victim to scams the most, the Better Business Bureau told News4.

The top five business scams are:

  • Fake checks
  • Fake invoices
  • Phony tech support
  • Phony directory listings
  • Phishing scams

Small businesses usually fall victim to these scams because they do not have an IT person to monitor online interactions. That is according to Monde Donaldson, the Vice President of the Better Business Bureau Educational Foundation.

Donaldson said the best thing you can do is ask questions. It has worked for local businesses.

“There was a case up in Troy recently where a person was the new person in charge, and she got an insurance bill,” Donaldson said. “She really thinks it’s the company’s insurance. It’s not! It was a fake invoice,” she explained. “She called the person who had the job before her and asked, “Hey do we have insurance with this company?”

Donaldson said to look at the fine details. Is a letter missing in the spelling of the company’s name, or is there not an http lock?

Asking questions and nitpicking the small things is crucial to identifying scams.

