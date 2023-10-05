Wiregrass Gives Back
Pike County increases school security after teen murder arrest, threats toward others

District attorney will evaluate case to determine if he will request 14-year-old will be tried as adult.
He confided in a classmate that he committed the crime and asked them to help him kill the rest of his family, saying he also planned to shoot up the school.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement leaders and school officials reassured parents on Wednesday following the arrest of a 14-year-old who allegedly killed one and had others on a “hit” list.

“There is no evidence of a threat to any Pike County School System campuses,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell said in a release. “However, out of an abundance of caution, the Pike County School System has requested an increased law enforcement presence on the Brundidge campuses.”

That precaution follows the arrest of a student on charges he shot his brother Monday night and then dragged his body about 60 yards to hide it. The body was found on Tuesday. Deputies found it after the publicly unnamed suspect confided in a friend who alerted a teacher.

“This student was taking a test, and he was so bothered by what this 14-year-old friend had told him that he reported it,” said a grateful Sheriff Russell Thomas.

Tarbox also praised the student.

“And but for that friend coming forward to his teacher having trust in his teacher, feeling uncomfortable to make that statement, we may have additional deaths on our hands here in Pike County,” the prosecutor said.

Investigators said they found a list of other family members and those he wanted dead who attended school with him.

Because of Alabama’s juvenile laws, authorities can’t identify the teen, but he could eventually be certified to stand trial as an adult and identified.

“We will evaluate the circumstances of this case and then decide the proper way to handle this case,” Tarbox told News4.

The decision to certify the suspect would be that of a Pike County Circuit Judge.

This year, a Houston County judge ruled that another 14-year-old charged with killing two women in Dothan will stand trial as an adult.

Authorities briefly made Vincent Oliver, Jr.’s name public after the murders because of concerns about public safety.

Upon arrest, his case became private until the adult status ruling.

