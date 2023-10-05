No Burn Order issued for Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With current weather conditions in the southern half of Alabama creating an increased risk for dangerous fires to form, the Dothan Fire Department is acting by issuing a No Burn Order within the city limits effective immediately.

The order comes around half an hour after the National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued a Red Flag Warning for the Wiregrass region and parts of panhandle Florida that goes into effect on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dothan Fire says that with the No Burn Order now in effect, no burn permits will be issued by the Fire Prevention Division “until significant rainfall is received in this area.”

Dothan Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge also confirmed that this order includes any burning of debris in yards, even in containers.

“The safety of our citizens and the protection of their property will always be paramount in our decision-making process,” Fire Chief Larry Williams said in a statement, adding, “...due to the lack of rainfall, coupled with the low humidity conditions over the past weeks, conditions are too dangerous to allow any outdoor burning at this time.”

Dothan Fire officials will continue to look at current weather conditions and will provide updates as those conditions change.

