Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

No Burn Order issued for Dothan

Fire stations are always looking for new people to join the team.
Fire stations are always looking for new people to join the team.
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With current weather conditions in the southern half of Alabama creating an increased risk for dangerous fires to form, the Dothan Fire Department is acting by issuing a No Burn Order within the city limits effective immediately.

The order comes around half an hour after the National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued a Red Flag Warning for the Wiregrass region and parts of panhandle Florida that goes into effect on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dothan Fire says that with the No Burn Order now in effect, no burn permits will be issued by the Fire Prevention Division “until significant rainfall is received in this area.”

Dothan Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge also confirmed that this order includes any burning of debris in yards, even in containers.

“The safety of our citizens and the protection of their property will always be paramount in our decision-making process,” Fire Chief Larry Williams said in a statement, adding, “...due to the lack of rainfall, coupled with the low humidity conditions over the past weeks, conditions are too dangerous to allow any outdoor burning at this time.”

Dothan Fire officials will continue to look at current weather conditions and will provide updates as those conditions change.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old...
Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
Law enforcement leaders and school officials reassured parents on Wednesday following the...
Pike County increases school security after teen murder arrest, threats toward others
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Dothan is the sixth municipality in Alabama to approve the baby boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Dothan

Latest News

A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s 2024 congressional districts map
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Caution symbol
Small businesses be wary of common scams
Small businesses be wary of common scams
Small businesses be wary of common scams