News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us at 3:00 p.m. each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of October 5, 2023
- Enterprise Farmers Market | October 5
- USTA Alabama 65 & Over Adult League Championships | October 6
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | October 6
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | October 6
- First Saturday Family Day | October 7
- Clint Black Concert at the Dothan Civic Center | October 7
