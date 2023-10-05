Increasing Clouds This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Our morning starts off with sunny skies and some passing high cirrus clouds, but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and into the evening. A cold front brings very small rain chances to the region primarily tomorrow afternoon and evening as it passes through, but don’t expect any drought-busting rainfall. Sunday and Monday will feel like fall with sunshine and cooler temperatures, then we warm up again into the middle of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, small afternoon and evening rain chance. High near 88°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 20% PM

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 82° 5% AM

SUN: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 49° High: 76°

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 87°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts this morning, diminishing to 5-10 kts by the afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is starting to speed off toward the north away from Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles this morning. Phillipe could impact Bermuda as a tropical storm tomorrow, then gradually weaken and lose its tropical characteristics as it continues northward into the weekend.

