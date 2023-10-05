Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Increasing Clouds This Afternoon

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our morning starts off with sunny skies and some passing high cirrus clouds, but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and into the evening. A cold front brings very small rain chances to the region primarily tomorrow afternoon and evening as it passes through, but don’t expect any drought-busting rainfall. Sunday and Monday will feel like fall with sunshine and cooler temperatures, then we warm up again into the middle of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, small afternoon and evening rain chance. High near 88°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 20% PM

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 82° 5% AM

SUN: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 49° High: 76°

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 87°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts this morning, diminishing to 5-10 kts by the afternoon, then becoming SW late. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is starting to speed off toward the north away from Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles this morning. Phillipe could impact Bermuda as a tropical storm tomorrow, then gradually weaken and lose its tropical characteristics as it continues northward into the weekend.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old...
Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Dothan is the sixth municipality in Alabama to approve the baby boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Dothan
Law enforcement leaders and school officials reassured parents on Wednesday following the...
Pike County increases school security after teen murder arrest, threats toward others

Latest News

Color The Weather 10-05-23
Color The Weather 10-05-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, October 5, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, October 4, 2023