Despite increase in lower body injuries, athletic trainer calls it nothing too alarming

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lower body injuries are slightly on the rise for high school football players across the nation, and that includes here in the Wiregrass.

Those lower body injuries include feet and knee injuries. Darren Phillips, the sports medicine director at Encore Rehabilitation, says on a daily basis, he goes out to surrounding areas and helps student-athletes when needed.

“What we do is we go out to the different schools, we have some athletics trainers who are stationed at these schools. Some of them are teachers, and after their teaching is over with for the day they go cover the sports,” Phillips said.

Phillips says the slight increase in lower body injuries is not too damaging. He pointed out it could be the shoes or the turf that’s causing them, but there is no definite way of knowing. He says one of the biggest things that coaches are doing to prevent any injury is emphasizing strength and endurance training.

“The strengthening and conditions program here is very important. The coaches implement a good stretching program, strengthening program, and endurance. The endurance part is very important, because when an athlete’s muscles get fatigued, they still have to be able to stabilize the joint,” Phillips said.

Phillips says most injuries happen during the second quarter and after when the body is more fatigued. He stresses that a proper recovery period is needed so that students can heal correctly.

He also said he has to give credit to the other athletic trainers that are covering the schools and helping students to the best of their ability.

