Cold Front On The Way

SYNOPSIS – The much-anticipated cold front is still on track for late Friday, bringing us a slight chance of a shower and much cooler air for the weekend. Sunday and Monday mornings will feature lows in the upper 40s, with a substantial warm-up to follow by the middle of the week. We’re tracking rain potential for the latter portion of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray shower. High near 87°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – An early shower, then partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 88° 10%

THU: A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

