Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old...
Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
Law enforcement leaders and school officials reassured parents on Wednesday following the...
Pike County increases school security after teen murder arrest, threats toward others
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Dothan is the sixth municipality in Alabama to approve the baby boxes.
Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Dothan

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say