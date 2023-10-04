Warm For Now

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of warm days continues through Friday, followed by a passing cold front Friday night that could bring us a few showers. Much cooler air follows for Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows Sunday and Monday dipping into the upper 40s.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 63°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 87° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

