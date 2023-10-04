Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Warm For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of warm days continues through Friday, followed by a passing cold front Friday night that could bring us a few showers. Much cooler air follows for Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows Sunday and Monday dipping into the upper 40s.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 63°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 87° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
On October 1, at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic...
Coffee Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Enterprise traffic accident
The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified

Latest News

Color The Weather 10-04-23
Color The Weather 10-04-23
4Warn Weather
Staying Sunny, Warm, and Hazy
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, October 3, 2023