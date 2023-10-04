Upgrades coming to two Geneva County facilities

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County commissioners are thinking of the future by addressing issues in government offices before they get worse.

Both the Geneva County Courthouse and the county Farm Center are receiving needed upgrades with the majority of the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

For the Courthouse, plumbing issues are the biggest concern, as County Commissioner Weston Spivey says these issues cannot go addressed much longer.

“If something was not done with the plumbing at the courthouse, the courthouse stood a risk of flooding,” said Spivey. “The courthouse really needed the plumbing repairs it’s going to be receiving.”

According to Spivey, the farm center is fixing issues both inside and out, fixing some necessary issues, including the leaking roof and adding on some additional cosmetic work.

“From heating and air ventilation to some plumbing improvements all the way to elastomeric coding on the roof,” said Spivey. “Roofing improvements where the roof was leaking and having some problems.”

When commissioners voted on the allocation of funds, the vote for the funds to go towards these projects landed at 4-1, with the one opposition being from Spivey. He said while some of these changes are necessary, he’d like to see some of the money going to other departments.

“I was wishing we could do a lot more for our road and bridge system and a lot more for our first responders,” said Spivey. “We always don’t agree, and that’s ok, but any improvement to Geneva County is an improvement.”

No date has been determined for completion, but commissioners ask people to be cautious in the work areas. The project is supposed to be underway in the next 60 days.

