Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Upgrades coming to two Geneva County facilities

Commissioners are working ahead of future issues by addressing the problems early through renovations to the two facilities.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County commissioners are thinking of the future by addressing issues in government offices before they get worse.

Both the Geneva County Courthouse and the county Farm Center are receiving needed upgrades with the majority of the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

For the Courthouse, plumbing issues are the biggest concern, as County Commissioner Weston Spivey says these issues cannot go addressed much longer.

“If something was not done with the plumbing at the courthouse, the courthouse stood a risk of flooding,” said Spivey. “The courthouse really needed the plumbing repairs it’s going to be receiving.”

According to Spivey, the farm center is fixing issues both inside and out, fixing some necessary issues, including the leaking roof and adding on some additional cosmetic work.

“From heating and air ventilation to some plumbing improvements all the way to elastomeric coding on the roof,” said Spivey. “Roofing improvements where the roof was leaking and having some problems.”

When commissioners voted on the allocation of funds, the vote for the funds to go towards these projects landed at 4-1, with the one opposition being from Spivey. He said while some of these changes are necessary, he’d like to see some of the money going to other departments.

“I was wishing we could do a lot more for our road and bridge system and a lot more for our first responders,” said Spivey. “We always don’t agree, and that’s ok, but any improvement to Geneva County is an improvement.”

No date has been determined for completion, but commissioners ask people to be cautious in the work areas. The project is supposed to be underway in the next 60 days.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
Player of the Week
FNF Week 5 Player of the Week nominees
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Headland’s post-game brawl suspension lifted
On October 1, at 10:00 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to a fatal traffic...
Coffee Co. Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Enterprise traffic accident
The deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened just off of South Oates Street at...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle Dothan crash, victim identified

Latest News

3rd-grade students at local elementary schools have been gifted a surprise- their own...
Dothan 3rd graders gifted dictionaries by Dothan Rotary Club
The website has information regarding schools, businesses, a community calendar and more.
Geneva Chamber opens up new county wide website
The new website includes community calendars, job listings, ways for businesses to pay chamber...
Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce launches new website
He confided in a classmate that he committed the crime and asked them to help him kill the rest...
Sheriff: 14-year-old admits to killing brother, hiding body