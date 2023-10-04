Two Dothan nonprofits granted $40,000

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass nonprofits received donations from the J. A. Grifols Foundation.

Grifols is a plasma donation center in Dothan with a mission to help their communities thrive.

They donated a total of $40,000 to help both Moma Tina’s Mission House and the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Moma Tina’s will use $15,000 of that donation to buy a new freezer for its soup kitchen. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank will be able to feed over 2,000 people with the other $25,000.

Both nonprofits work to feed the Wiregrass and help one another do so.

“The way the food bank works is we have a network,” David Hanks, the CEO of Wiregrass Area Foodbank, said. “And always describe it like a shotgun blasting pellets. In the six counties we serve, you can see where one of those pellets has landed, and we can send you to somebody in that area where you can get food assistance”

Hanks added that Moma Tina’s Mission House is one of the many pellets that get the job done.

Though the money helps, the Wiregrass Area Foodbank still needs your help. They ask that people donate canned food since it is easier for the organizations they work with to store it.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.