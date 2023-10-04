Staying Sunny, Warm, and Hazy

SYNOPSIS – Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to blow through the region and make for more smoky and hazy skies over the Wiregrass today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a couple of high clouds moving in by the afternoon, then clouds will continue to gradually increase through the rest of the week. A cold front will bring very small rain chances to the region on Friday, then some fall weather finally settles into the region by the weekend and early next week.

TODAY – A few clouds. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 63°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 10% PM

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82° 5% AM

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 76°

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 81°

TUE: A few clouds. Low: 53° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory use caution this morning*. Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts this morning, diminishing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is just north of Puerto Rico this morning, and it is expected to continue to move toward the north through the rest of this week while maintaining tropical storm strength.

