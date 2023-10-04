State Troopers encourage pedestrian safety after two killed this week in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After two pedestrian deaths in southeast Alabama this week, state troopers are warning people to be more careful.

There has been a 56% increase in pedestrian fatalities over the past 10 years in Alabama, which is nothing to take lightly, according to Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

“Oftentimes, people don’t necessarily think about pedestrian safety,” Burkett said about ALEA’s effort to raise awareness regarding pedestrian safety.

Last year, 125 pedestrians died in the state of Alabama according to ALEA. Therefore, state troopers are hoping people think twice when walking along roadways.

“What we have seen since post-COVID and we do believe that there may be a nexus relative to pedestrian-related fatalities, especially on county roads because people were locked down, " Burkett added.

Two of the reoccurring causes of these deaths are people stepping out of their cars on the side of the road and walking in the road during low-light hours or nighttime.

This week, a pedestrian was killed in Enterprise. Another occurred along a Geneva County road.

“Be extra cautious, again make no assumptions about a motorist being able to see you, in conjunction with a motorist, especially if you see a vehicle on the side of the road, anticipate a pedestrian being there,” Burkett offered when discussing both motorist and pedestrians responsibility on the roadways.

Statistics from the 2021 crash facts report revealed that 54% of pedestrian fatalities were caused by the pedestrian.

The best advice is to use situational awareness and move as far away from the road as possible.

Burkett hopes that increased awareness will lower pedestrian fatalities.

