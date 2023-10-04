Wiregrass Gives Back
SARCOA offering free assistance with Medicare

SARCOA
SARCOA(WTVY)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Medicare assistance is available during open enrollment compliments of SARCOA, the Wiregrass Area Agency on Aging.

As individual needs change choosing the right Medicare plan can be difficult. SARCOA is cutting through the confusion.

The non-profit will guide you differing plans and supplements to figure out what works best.

“Because we offer this service at no cost, it is an unbiased preview or comparison of health care options at this time,” Debra Hodgett from SARCOA said.

To sign up for free assistance, you can fill out a form online or sign a physical copy at SARCOA.

If you need in person assistance but cant make it to Dothan, SARCOA is visiting the following senior centers listed here. They will visit Columbia Senior Center on December 6 instead of October 17.

They ask that you RSVP before attending these events.

