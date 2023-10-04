Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details are being learned by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in the midst of a two day old investigation into the murder of a teen.

According to PCSO, they received a call on Tuesday about a dead person at a residence on Highway 29 in North Banks, about 10 miles east of Troy. Deputies arrived on the scene and were taken to the back of the property, where they discovered the 17-year-old male victim.

While talking with deputies, the father of the dead teen revealed that he had been missing since Monday, but he had not reported it to law enforcement.

As the investigation continued, Sheriff Russell Thomas interviewed the teen’s 14-year-old brother, who reportedly confessed that he had shot his brother on Monday afternoon while he sat on the couch, with the 17-year old staggering out of the home after being wounded and falling at the bottom of the back door steps shortly after. The 14-year-old then confessed to dragging his brother 60 yards to the back of the property.

Once arriving home that evening, the victim’s father was met with questions from others about the whereabouts of the 17-year-old. Then on Tuesday, the father received a call from the school of the 14-year-old to come pick up his son, who was said to be upset about his missing brother. Once arriving home, the dad and 14-year-old began searching for the victim on their property, with the father locating the 17-year-old’s body and subsequently calling law enforcement.

New information was learned on Wednesday by Pike County investigators, who said that the 14-year-old reportedly confided to a friend in school about killing his brother and then asked his friend to help him murder the rest of his family and help bury their bodies. That friend also told investigators that the 14-year-old had a hit list in his bookbag of family members he wanted to kill, and that the 14-year-old also made statements about wanting to commit a school shooting. Deputies later searched the bookbag at the residence, and did discover the family member hit list that was reported.

The Pike County School System has been assisting in providing information and in the investigation in general, with the Sheriff’s Office saying that “We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon.”

While no specific arrest was mentioned in the case in the press release by Pike County Sheriff’s Office, they did mention that over the last three weeks they have responded to two murder calls and were able to make an arrest in both. News4 has reached out to Pike County Sheriff’s Office for additional details and we are awaiting to hear back.

