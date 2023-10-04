News4 FNF GOTW: Eagles on cusp of region title

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- “This is the game we’ve been wanting.”

The Eagles are looking for their first win against Eufaula since 2017. The last time they won a region championship and with a win, it would put them in prime position for a region championship.

“That’s a big goal for us, man. We’ve been wanting it ever since, you know, ever since my freshman, sophomore year, it’d be nice to get the first seed for the first time in a while.”

“It’d be huge for the program, huge for our community for our kids and for our school.”

What’s the key for this team to come away with the win?

“Believe that we can come out with a win, believe that we can come out on top and just play as a unit you know, and just have fun.”

This isn’t an easy region though. It contains the runner-up in the 2022 5A state championship

“In this region each week, you have got to bring your A game because on any given Friday night, you know anybody can beat anybody, so you know, we have got to play our best game to have a chance to win every Friday night.”

The Eagles already beating Charles Henderson, but another tough task with the Eufaula Tigers looms.

“Man, those guys over there are well coached. You know, Coach Jernigan and his staff do a really good job, they’re really good at what they do, we’re going to have to play our best game of the year to have a chance to win.”

The big thing for Carroll heading into this game? Home field advatage.

“Our guys feed off our crowd, feed off our band so we want all them guys come out and get behind us and hopefully they’ll be loud and give us a chance to win.”

