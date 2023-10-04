Geneva Chamber opens up new county wide website

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A one stop shop for all things Geneva County is now live after six months of hard work.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has opened it’s new website containing information, community calendars, job listings and more for all Geneva County residents.

Chamber President Carl Corey released a statement regarding the launch of the commerce site:

“This 2023 newly elected Chamber Board is working hard for the betterment of our businesses and community. This new website plays a major role in that goal. It is a powerful tool that offers numerous user and visitor friendly features bringing our Chamber up to date in this online world.”

Changes and updates are expected to come to the website in coming months, including adding additional information as more businesses join the chamber.

Residents can visit the website at greatergenevaalchamber.com

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.