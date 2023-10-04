Wiregrass Gives Back
Fire Prevention Week in Dothan starts Sunday

The goal is to alert us to fire dangers, especially those in the kitchen.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba proclaimed Fire Prevention Week to start Sunday, October 8.

The goal of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is to alert citizens of the fire hazards, specifically in the kitchen.

The National Fire Prevention Association reports 49% of house fires involve cooking equipment.

“Our goal in the beginning, back in 1922, was to recognize our fire problem and to solve it. We have introduced numerous programs here in Dothan and throughout the state. We continue to drive that home each and every day,” said Fire Chief of Dothan Fire Department Larry Williams. “I’m proud of our fire department. All the men and women in blue and white, and everyone who is a part of this department that keeps that as a primary focus.”

Firefighters will be going to schools in the Dothan City district, teaching kids safety tips and encouraging them to establish a fire plan.

