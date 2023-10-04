Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise resurfacing project to get back underway with new company at the helm

Lewis Inc. was the original company set to do this project, but withdrew their bid. Now, Wiregrass Construction Inc. will take over the 3 year old project.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise is working toward a recurring resurfacing project that will repave some roads in the area.

Lewis Incorporated was the original company set to do this three year old project, but they recently withdrew their bid.

City engineer of Enterprise Barry Mott says this project is in its third year now.

“Taking the worst roads in the city that had the lowest risk of having to go back and repave due to utility conflict. We were excited to get this done,” Barry Mott, Enterprise City Engineer, said.

“So what we did was put the project up for bid. We received three individual bids from three different companies,” Mott said.

The winning bid ultimately was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc. who will take over the project with their $1,540,971.10 bid.

After this roadblock, the pavement of roads for this project will continue soon to give the City of Progress a new makeover. Repaving is expected to start in the next month.

“After tonight, they will start working on a contract, and getting bonds in place. I will expect for work to start in the next thirty to sixty days. We got a couple of roads that are kind of critical that have to get paved before the Christmas parade, which is Edwards Street,” Mott said.

Mott also said there are roughly 31 roads that are in this project. Those roads are getting water main issues fixed, and once those are complete Mott said the repaving process will begin soon.

Mott said the goal is to repave all the roads in Enterprise that need it.

