Dothan officers take part in National Coffee with a Cop Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement across the country celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day October 4.

Dothan Police took part in the national day by gathering together with community members and other officers for good conversation and a cup of local coffee.

The event was hosted by Dothan shop Mural City Coffee Company.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.