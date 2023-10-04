Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan officers take part in National Coffee with a Cop Day

Dothan Police officers at Mural City Coffee Company for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Dothan Police officers at Mural City Coffee Company for National Coffee with a Cop Day.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement across the country celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day October 4.

Dothan Police took part in the national day by gathering together with community members and other officers for good conversation and a cup of local coffee.

The event was hosted by Dothan shop Mural City Coffee Company.

