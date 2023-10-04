Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Housing awarded vouchers to house homeless veterans

Dothan Housing received 20 vouchers worth over $141,000.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Homeless veterans are getting a break thanks to Dothan Housing, which was awarded over $141,000 in Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Vouchers, otherwise known as VASH.

Those who qualify can apply for the vouchers in order to receive a housing voucher specifically for veterans, and other things such as clinical services from the VA.

The program of the United States Housing and Urban Development was created to help veterans and their families find and sustain housing and access to things like health care, counseling, and more services. All things that could contribute to their ability to sustain housing.

This marks the first time the vouchers have been awarded in Houston County according to Dothan Housing, who applied for 20 vouchers earlier this year.

